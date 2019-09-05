Encore Capital's $100M notes offering prices

Encore Capital Group's (NASDAQ:ECPG) offering of $100M of 3.25% convertible senior notes due 2025 prices.

Grants initial purchasers 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $15M of notes to cover over-allotments, if any.

Initial conversion price equivalent to $40.00 per share, representing a premium of 25% over the last reported sale of $32.00 per share on Sept. 4.

Sees using a portion of proceeds to repurchase $83.1M of its 3.00% convertible notes due 2020 for ~$85.0M.

In connection with issuing the notes, Encore entered into certain capped call option transactions with certain financial institutions.

Previously: Encore Capital plans $100M notes offering (Sept. 3)