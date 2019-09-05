Tesla talks insurance

Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) use of individual customer data, such as vehicle camera footage and GPS, to price insurance products in the future will depend on the authorization of drivers and individual U.S. state laws.

"The data is there, it's all there, cameras in and all around your car, all of the data points are there," noted Tesla Head of Insurance Matthew Edmonds at an insurance conference yesterday.

Edmonds seemed to indicate the company is looking at a broad roll-out. Tesla announced week that it was launching an insurance service designed to give drivers in California lower rates due to the safety features on its electric vehicles. The company is partnering with State National Insurance Company (NYSE:MKL) on the California initiative.