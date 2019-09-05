ATVI upgraded ahead of 'Overwatch' Switch launch

Stephens upgrades Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) from Equal-Weight to Overweight and increases the target from $52 to $65, a 21% upside.
The firm cites the improving outlook with recent content updates and the fall catalysts right around the corner.
Related news: ATVI's Overwatch Legendary Edition will arrive on the Nintendo Switch starting October 15. The game's Switch launch was accidentally leaked by an Amazon listing last month.
ATVI shares are up 2.8% pre-market to $55.01. The compay has an Outperform average Sell Side rating.
