G-III Apparel +3.5% post Q2 mixed results, revised FY2020 outlook

G-III Apparel (NASDAQ:GIII) reports net sales for the Wholesale segment rose 8.1% to $588.6M in Q2.

Gross margin rate down 110 bps to 36%.

SG&A expense rate improved 130 bps to 30.5%.

Operating margin rate up 50 bps to 4.2%.

Inventory +24.1% to $842.14M.

Q3 Guidance: Net sales: ~$1.17B; Net income: $90M to $95M; Diluted EPS: $1.85 to $1.95; Adjusted EPS: $1.87 to $1.97.

FY2020 Guidance: Net sales: ~$3.3B; D&A: $40M; Interest and financing charges, net: $45M; Income tax expense: $58.22M; Net income: $154M to $159M; Diluted EPS: $3.10 to $3.20; Adjusted net income: $156M to $161M; Adjusted EPS: $3.15 to $3.25; Adjusted EBITDA: $295M to $300M.

GIII +3.5% premarket.

Previously: G-III Apparel EPS beats by $0.01, misses on revenue (Sept. 5)