Tyson invests in plant-based shellfish startup

  • Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) says VC arm Tyson Ventures completed an investment in New Wave Foods.
  • New Wave Foods is described as a company focused on producing plant-based shellfish, with plans to have a shrimp alternative ready for food service operators in early 2020.
  • "We’re excited about this investment in the fast-growing segment of the plant-based protein market," says Tyson Ventures President Amy Tu.
  • "This continues our focus of identifying and investing in companies with disruptive products and breakthrough technologies related to our core business so we can continue to serve a growing global population," she adds.
  • New Wave Foods is currently expecting to announce the launch of its Series A round in the near future.
  • TSN +0.22% premarket to $86.25.
  • Source: Press Release
