OncoCyte to acquire Razor Genomics

OncoCyte (NYSEMKT:OCX) has agreed to acquire Razor Genomics, a provider of molecular diagnostic testing services for lung cancer.

At closing, expected at month-end, OCX will acquire 25% of the outstanding equity in Razor for $10M in cash and $5M in OCX common stock with the option of acquiring the remaining 75% contingent on the achievement of certain clinical trial milestones.

Razor will reserve $4M of the $10M payment to fund a supplemental clinical trial of the Razor test. OCX will fund study costs above the $4M reserve subject to a budgeted ceiling.

OCX will host a conference call this morning at 10:00 am ET to discuss the deal.