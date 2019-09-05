U.S. imposes anti-dumping duties on Chinese, Mexican structural steel

Sep. 05, 2019 8:24 AM ETVanEck Vectors Steel ETF (SLX), X, NUE, AKS, STLDSLX, X, NUE, AKS, STLDBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor36 Comments
  • The Department of Commerce Department says it imposed duties on fabricated structural steel (NYSEARCA:SLX) from China and Mexico following a preliminary determination that producers in the two countries had dumped the product on the U.S. market at prices below fair market value.
  • Most Chinese steel products have been excluded from the U.S. market by prior Commerce Department anti-dumping duties and Pres. Trump's 25% tariffs; the latest order seeks to prevent Chinese downstream structural steel assemblies from skirting those duties and entering the U.S.
  • Potentially relevant tickers include X, NUE, AKS, STLD
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.