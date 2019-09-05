U.S. imposes anti-dumping duties on Chinese, Mexican structural steel
Sep. 05, 2019 By: Carl Surran VanEck Vectors Steel ETF (SLX), X, NUE, AKS, STLD
- The Department of Commerce Department says it imposed duties on fabricated structural steel (NYSEARCA:SLX) from China and Mexico following a preliminary determination that producers in the two countries had dumped the product on the U.S. market at prices below fair market value.
- Most Chinese steel products have been excluded from the U.S. market by prior Commerce Department anti-dumping duties and Pres. Trump's 25% tariffs; the latest order seeks to prevent Chinese downstream structural steel assemblies from skirting those duties and entering the U.S.
- Potentially relevant tickers include X, NUE, AKS, STLD