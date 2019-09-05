Edesa on go with study of EB02 for internal hemorrhoids; shares up 27% premarket

Thinly traded nano cap Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) is up 27% premarket on increased volume in response to Health Canada's sign-off on a clinical trial evaluating topical cream EB02 for the treatment of internal hemorrhoids.

Planned enrollment is up to 48 subjects in the trial's first stage. If the data are positive, a proof-of-concept Phase 2 will commence.

The company says EB02 has a novel mechanism of action designed to inhibit the inflammatory process at inception via antagonistic activity against a secretory enzyme called sPLA2 that is involved in inflammation, pruritis and fibrosis.