Deutsche out bullish on Lyft

Deutsche Bank starts Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) with a Buy rating and a $70 target, a 51% upside.

The firm says the stock "may be bottoming" and recent troubles are already priced in, making now a good entry point for long-term investors.

Analyst Lloyd Walmsley still expects "a period of volatility given the uncertainty around when the market will start to give the company credit for an improving ramp towards profitability."