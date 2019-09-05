Syncora Holdings gets a higher price for Syncora Guarantee

Syncora Holdings (OTCPK:SYCRF) amends its agreement to sell Syncora Guarantee to Star Insurance for $429M in cash, an increase of $36.5M.

Star Insurance, an entity organized by GoldenTree Asset Management on behalf of GoldenTree's managed funds and accounts, will assume all obligations of Syncora Guarantee under the pass-through trust preferred securities issued by Twin Reefs Pass-Through Trust.

Syncora expects to distribute substantially all of the cash sale proceeds, net of transaction-related expenses, as soon as practicable after the closing of the sale.

In addition to the sale proceeds, following closing of the sale, Syncora also expects to have assets, excluding any value attributed to its net operating loss carryforwards, valued at ~$45M-$60M, primarily consisting of cash and investments, certain non-cash assets of Pike Pointe Holdings and an 80% interest in Swap Financial Group LLC.

No assurance can be given that Syncora will be able to realize fully on the non-cash assets.

The amended agreement resulted from negotiations between Star and Syncora after an additional unsolicited proposal was received.