BHP urges investors to nix resolution against coal lobby groups

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) urges shareholders to vote against a resolution that would require it to quit industry groups that lobby for policies inconsistent with the Paris climate change agreement.

Several BHP shareholders, including the Church of England pension fund and the Australasian Center for Corporate Responsibility, proposed the resolution this week ahead of the company's annual general meetings.

BHP says it is reviewing its industry memberships and the policy positions taken by the groups since January 2018, but it recommends shareholders vote against the resolution at the annual general meetings in London on Oct. 17 and in Sydney on Nov. 7.