MGM and Buffalo Wild Wings in national sports betting pact

Buffalo Wild Wings and MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) announce a ground-breaking sports betting pact. The initiative is being called the first alignment between a national sports bar and a gaming leader.

The partnership will deliver sports gaming experiences at a national scale inside Buffalo Wild Wings through MGM’s BetMGM digital gaming platform. In addition, the deal is expected to spawn collaborations inside MGM properties and sports books, including a new Buffalo Wild Wings sports bar slated to open at Mandalay Bay in 2020.

The sports betting platform is being run through Roar Digital, the 50-50 venture established last year between MGM and GVC Holdings (OTCPK:GMVHF).

While the strategic alignment is aimed at capitalizing on future opportunities as states continue to pass sports betting legislation, consumers will begin to experience BetMGM at Buffalo Wild Wings as early as this week with a free-to-play football game available nationwide.

Buffalo Wild Wings is a property Inspire Brands, which in turn is owned by Roark Capital Group.

MGM +1.16% premarket to $27.80.

Source: Press Release