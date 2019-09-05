Aclaris to cut 86 jobs in restructuring

Based on a strategic review, Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) will restructure its operations, including a reduction in headcount of 86 positions. Key points:

It is seeking partners for its commercial products business. It will not longer use a direct sales force to promote RHOFADE (oxymetazoline hydrochloride) cream, 1% but it will continue to sell and distribute the product in the interim. It will also seek strategic partners for ESKATA (hydrogen peroxide) topical solution, 40%.

It is seeking a strategic partner to commercialize Phase 3-stage A-101 45% topical solution for the potential treatment of common warts and a development and commercialization partner for ATI-501 and ATI-502 for the potential treatment of alopecia.

The company will continue developing Phase 1-stage ATI-450 for the potential treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in addition to ATI-1777 and other preclinical candidates.

The restructuring initiative will cost $3.0M - 3.5M over the next six months and should be substantially completed by March 31, 2020.

It current cash runway should be sufficient to fund operations into Q3 2021.

Management will host an R&D Investor Event on September 27 in New York City.

Shares will resume trading at 9:00 am ET.