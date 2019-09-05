Brinker adds 116 franchised Chili's to the menu

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) says it completed the acquisition of 116 Chili's Grill & Bar restaurants from franchisee ERJ Dining.

The restaurants are primarily located in the Midwest. The group generates approximately $300M of annualized revenue.

The transaction was funded with availability under Brinker's existing credit facility and is expected to be EPS and cash flow accretive in FY20.

"This acquisition reinforces our strategy to invest in our brand while generating additional earnings and cash flow for shareholders," says Brinker CFO Joe Taylor

Source: Press Release