Toro and Tractor Supply ink long-term deal

Toro (NYSE:TTC) and Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) announce a new long-term strategic partnership.

Under the terms of the arrangement, Tractor Supply will be Toro's exclusive partner in the farm and ranch channel for select models of Toro zero-turn mowers, walk mowers and portable power equipment in stores nationwide and online beginning in spring of 2020.

The partnership is expected to expand Toro's reach into the rural lifestyle retail market and is said to further strengthen Tractor Supply's product offering.

The product line will be available in Tractor Supply stores and online next spring.

Source: Press Release