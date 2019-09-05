PANW, EQNR among premarket top gainers

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) +29% on Q2 results.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) +19% on study of EB02 for internal hemorrhoids.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) +15% as FDA accepts Global Blood's application for voxelotor for SCD.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) +15% .

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) +12% on Q2 results and analyst upgrade.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) +11% as global-100 manufacturer selects the company to manage content for their salesforce lightning community with Bridgeline’s orchestraCMS platform.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) +9% on Q4 results.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) +8% on stock buyback, confirms early Sverdrup start-up.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) +6% .

G-III Apparel (NASDAQ:GIII) +6% on Q2 results.