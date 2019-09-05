Abbott launches study of TriClip for tricuspid regurgitation

Abbott (NYSE:ABT) commences a pivotal clinical trial, TRILUMINATE, evaluating its TriClip transcatheter tricuspid valve repair system for the treatment of severe tricuspid regurgitation (TR), the first study to assess a catheter-based non-surgical solution for these patients.

Target enrollment is 700 across sites in the U.S., Europe and Canada. The estimated primary completion date is August 2022.

TR is a condition where the tricuspid valve does not close properly, allowing blood to flow backward into the heart, forcing it to work harder. If left untreated, it could lead to heart failure.

Results from a smaller single-arm study showed that 86.6% of patients receiving the TriClip device experienced at least a one grade improvement in TR severity at day 30.

Shares are up a fraction premarket.