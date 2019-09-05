Papa John's +4% after Credit Suisse backs turnaround track

Credit Suisse joins the bull party on Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA).

CS on Papa John's: "We have increased confidence in the trajectory of the turnaround following PZZA’s appointment of former Arby’s President, Rob Lynch, as CEO last week. We expect Lynch will leverage his experience with the Arby’s turnaround to develop a strategy for PZZA, including a focus on improving franchisee relationships and profitability, enhancing the marketing strategy, increasing the pipeline of new menu innovation and leveraging data analytics to drive decisions. We believe Papa John’s new leadership team can help reignite franchisee and investor sentiment as the brand moves farther away from the media scandals, and anticipate both franchisees and investors will give Lynch time to develop and implement a new strategy."

The firm lifts its price target to $56 from $45, which works out to 17X the near-term EBITDA estimate. The sell-side consensus on Papa John's is a Buy rating and price target of $57.