Gucci lipstick a hot seller for Coty

Gucci's debut lipstick collection under the creative direction of Alessandro Michele has been a "huge" success, according to a report from Bazaar.

"In one store in Asia, in one day, we sold 33,000 lipsticks. I couldn’t believe this could happen, but this is reality, and more than one million lipsticks have been sold over the first month,' Coty (NYSE:COTY) CEO Pierre Laubie tells the publication.

Gucci was one of the brands snapped up by the company from Procter & Gamble in 2015. The lipstick line from the brand was launched in May with 58 shades.

Color cosmetics is one of the top priorities at Coty overall.