Gucci lipstick a hot seller for Coty

Gucci's debut lipstick collection under the creative direction of Alessandro Michele has been a "huge" success, according to a report from Bazaar.
"In one store in Asia, in one day, we sold 33,000 lipsticks. I couldn’t believe this could happen, but this is reality, and more than one million lipsticks have been sold over the first month,' Coty (NYSE:COTY) CEO Pierre Laubie tells the publication.
Gucci was one of the brands snapped up by the company from Procter & Gamble in 2015. The lipstick line from the brand was launched in May with 58 shades.
Color cosmetics is one of the top priorities at Coty overall.
Shares of Coty are up 4.26% premarket to $9.79.
