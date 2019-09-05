Zillow needs $3B for Offers growth - bull

  • Guggenheim's Jake Fuller wonders if Zillow's (Z,ZG) -1.1% $1B convertible offering is enough to fully fund the "rapidly evolving Offers business."
  • Fuller: "ZG is buying ~2x the homes that it is selling, so inventory is ramping and that will require substantial capital."
  • The analyst expects ZG to need $3B to find the additional 11,600 homes that will be in the inventory by the end of next year.
  • Fuller thinks the funding will come from revolver borrowings with the convertible covering the rest.
  • Guggenheim maintains a Buy rating and $54 price target. The company has an Outperform average Sell Side rating.
