Zillow needs $3B for Offers growth - bull
Sep. 05, 2019 9:29 AM ETZ, ZGBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor10 Comments
- Guggenheim's Jake Fuller wonders if Zillow's (Z,ZG) -1.1% $1B convertible offering is enough to fully fund the "rapidly evolving Offers business."
- Fuller: "ZG is buying ~2x the homes that it is selling, so inventory is ramping and that will require substantial capital."
- The analyst expects ZG to need $3B to find the additional 11,600 homes that will be in the inventory by the end of next year.
- Fuller thinks the funding will come from revolver borrowings with the convertible covering the rest.
- Guggenheim maintains a Buy rating and $54 price target. The company has an Outperform average Sell Side rating.