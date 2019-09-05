Moody's downgrades Argentina financial institutions' ratings

Following its downgrade of Argentina's foreign and local currency long-term rating in its global and national scales, the ratings company is also downgrading assessments of 24 Argentine financial institutions, including 22 banks, 1 finance company and Mercado a Término de Buenos Aires.

In addition, all long-term ratings have been placed on review for further downgrade; Not Prime short-term global local and foreign currency deposit ratings of these banks and finance companies are affirmed.

Revises Macro Profile for Argentina's banking system to "very weak" from "weak."

Related tickers:BMA, OTC:BPATL, OTC:BPTGY

ETFs: ARGT