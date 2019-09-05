Motorola Solutions -2.2% on Silver Lake offering

Motorola Solutions is off 2.2% out of today's open after a filing disclosing Silver Lake Partners affiliates will offer 5.47M shares.

That goes to Morgan Stanley as sole underwriter, and it's to support a planned reinvestment into the company via a new investment agreement with Silver Lake filed earlier this morning.

The firm will be issued $1B in 1.75% convertible senior notes due 2024.

It will make a new $1B investment in Motorola Solutions and settle an outstanding $800M principal investment a year ahead of its maturity.

The shares are said to be offered at $176.50-$177 each, a 1.1%-1.4% discount from yesterday's close.