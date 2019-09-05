As of January 2020, all of American International Group's (AIG +1.6% ) commercial property and casualty insurance policies will begin affirmatively covering or excluding physical and non-physical cyber exposures.

AIG says the move addresses market concerns that traditional commercial insurance policies across the industry -- from property to general liability -- are often silent about cyber coverage.

“As we shift to affirmative cyber coverages and exclusions, our clients can more closely consider the cyber peril they face and evaluate how that exposure impacts coverages and policies across their enterprise,” said Tracie Grell, AIG's global head of cyber insurance.