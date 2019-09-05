EASA running own tests to approve MAX flights

Europe's aviation safety watchdog will not accept a U.S. decision on whether Boeing's (BA +2.1% ) 737 Max is safe and is instead running its own tests before approving a return to commercial flights.

Those include safety assessments of new design changes, tests of new software, crew training requirements and one full week of flight tests on a modified 737 MAX.

While Boeing intends to get the jet recertified by the fourth quarter, a presentation by EASA states there is "still no appropriate response to Angle of Attack integrity issues."