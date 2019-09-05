American Finance Trust sees $73.4M proceeds for preferred stock offering
Sep. 05, 2019 9:49 AM ETAmerican Finance Trust, Inc. (AFIN)AFINBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- American Finance Trust (AFIN -0.2%) reports pricing of its public offering of 3M shares of its 7.50% series A cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock at a gross offering price of $25.25 per share.
- Grants greenshoe option for up to an additional 450K shares of series A preferred.
- Estimates net proceeds of $73.4M and expects to close transaction on Sept. 9, 2019.
- Intends to use proceeds for general corporate purposes, which may include purchases of additional properties.
- The offering is a re-opening of its previous issuances of series A preferred stock.
- Holders of series A preferred stock are entitled to cumulative dividends in the amount of $1.875 per share each year, which is equivalent to the rate of 7.50% of the $25.00 liquidation preference per share per year.