American Finance Trust sees $73.4M proceeds for preferred stock offering

  • American Finance Trust (AFIN -0.2%) reports pricing of its public offering of 3M shares of its 7.50% series A cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock at a gross offering price of $25.25 per share.
  • Grants greenshoe option for up to an additional 450K shares of series A preferred.
  • Estimates net proceeds of $73.4M and expects to close transaction on Sept. 9, 2019.
  • Intends to use proceeds for general corporate purposes, which may include purchases of additional properties.
  • The offering is a re-opening of its previous issuances of series A preferred stock.
  • Holders of series A preferred stock are entitled to cumulative dividends in the amount of  $1.875 per share each year, which is equivalent to the rate of 7.50% of the $25.00 liquidation preference per share per year. 
