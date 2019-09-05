Target aims for more +$100K shoppers

Target (TGT +1.2% ) has an edge over Walmart in attracting shoppers from households making over $100K per year, according to data from Placer.ai.

The foot traffic analytics firm cites two reasons the trend is important. "Firstly, Target has launched over 100 mini-stores with plans to produce hundreds more. This new format provides tremendous flexibility in terms of locations, including allowing stores to be placed in environments where rents are high, but average household incomes are also high. Secondly, this data make partnerships with a brand like Disney make more sense as high-cost, branded products may find a strong connection with Target’s audience," notes Placer.ai.

Target's small stores were given some credit for the boost in full-year profit guidance by the company a few weeks ago.