Church & Dwight -4% after Spruce Point warning

Spruce Point lines up Church & Dwight (CHD -3.8% ) with a Strong Sell rating in a fresh attack today.

"Spruce Point believes CHD’s strategy has pivoted towards extreme financial engineering, aggressive accounting, and managerial self-enrichment practices. As fundamentals deteriorate in CHD’s retail environment, and it’s now clear that 60% of its legacy Power Brand acquisitions are failing, Spruce Point believes that CHD’s recent Waterpik and FLAWLESS levered acquisitions were made in desperation at outlandish valuations," reads the negative assessment.

C&D shareholders face 35% to 40% downside risk, warns the research firm.