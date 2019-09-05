American Renal completes restatement of financials; shares ahead 4%

American Renal Associates (ARA +4.4% ) announces that it has filed its restated financial statements to the SEC for fiscal year 2018 and Q1 and Q2 2019.

The 2018 Annual Report includes restated financial information for fiscal 2016 and fiscal 2017, including quarterly results and selected financial data from fiscal years 2014 and 2015.

On a cumulative basis, including fiscal 2013 and periods prior, the restated adjustments increased pre-tax income by $5.4M. The adjustments in the restated periods decreased pre-tax income by $15.2M.

2019 guidance: Non-GAAP EBITDA less non-controlling interests (NCI): $85M - 88M (-4% at midpoint); revenue/treatment: down 2 - 3%; normalized treatment growth: 7.0 - 7.5%.

2020 guidance: Non-GAAP EBITDA-NCI: $90M - 95M.