Mortgage rates continue downward trend

30-year fixed-rate mortgage averages 3.49% for the week ending Sept. 5, 2019, its lowest since October 2016, according to the Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Market Survey.
That's down 9 basis points from 3.58% in the prior week and more than a full percentage point from 4.54% at this time a year ago.
"While economic growth is clearly slowing due to rising manufacturing and trade headwinds, economic fundamentals are still solid for U.S. consumers," said Freddie Chief Economist Sam Khater.
15-year FRM averaged 3.00% vs. 3.06% in the prior week and 3.99% at this time a year ago.
5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable rate mortgage averaged 3.30% vs. 3.31% in the prior week and 3.93% at this time a year ago.
Shares of most homebuilders and mortgage REITs are gaining; the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) rises 0.7% and the iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) is up 0.9%.
By name, Toll Brothers (TOL +1.4%), KB Home (KBH +0.9%), William Lyon Homes (WLH +2.7%), Hovnanian (HOV +7.1%), Beazer Homes (BZH +1.4%) are among the gainers in the homebuilder sector.
For mortgage REITs: Annaly Capital Management (NLY +1.9%), AGNC Investment (AGNC +1.7%), Two Harbors Investment (TWO +1.5%), Orchid Island Capital (ORC +1.7%), Arlington Asset Investment (AI +1.4%), and Anworth Mortgage Asset (ANH +1.6%).
Mortgage REIT ETFs: MORL, REM, MORT
Now read: Annaly Preferred Issue Faces Call Risk »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox