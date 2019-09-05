Mortgage rates continue downward trend

30-year fixed-rate mortgage averages 3.49% for the week ending Sept. 5, 2019, its lowest since October 2016, according to the Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Market Survey.

That's down 9 basis points from 3.58% in the prior week and more than a full percentage point from 4.54% at this time a year ago.

"While economic growth is clearly slowing due to rising manufacturing and trade headwinds, economic fundamentals are still solid for U.S. consumers," said Freddie Chief Economist Sam Khater.

15-year FRM averaged 3.00% vs. 3.06% in the prior week and 3.99% at this time a year ago.

5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable rate mortgage averaged 3.30% vs. 3.31% in the prior week and 3.93% at this time a year ago.

Shares of most homebuilders and mortgage REITs are gaining; the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) rises 0.7% and the iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) is up 0.9% .

By name, Toll Brothers (TOL +1.4% ), KB Home (KBH +0.9% ), William Lyon Homes (WLH +2.7% ), Hovnanian (HOV +7.1% ), Beazer Homes (BZH +1.4% ) are among the gainers in the homebuilder sector.

For mortgage REITs: Annaly Capital Management (NLY +1.9% ), AGNC Investment (AGNC +1.7% ), Two Harbors Investment (TWO +1.5% ), Orchid Island Capital (ORC +1.7% ), Arlington Asset Investment (AI +1.4% ), and Anworth Mortgage Asset (ANH +1.6% ).

Mortgage REIT ETFs: MORL, REM, MORT

MBS ETFs: DMO, TSI, PGZ

Homebuilder ETFs: XHB, ITB, PKB, NAIL, HOML, HOMZ