Russia to move ahead with $21B Arctic LNG 2 project

Russia's Novatek takes a final investment decision on its $21B Arctic LNG 2 project and signs new cooperation deals with Asian partners at a ceremony in Vladivostok.

Plans include three trains each with a capacity of 6.6M mt/year, or a total of 19.8M mt/year, with the first train to be commissioned in 2023 and reaching full capacity in 2026.

Arctic LNG 2 will help Russia reach its goal of producing 120M-130M mt/year of liquefied natural gas in the coming years and raise its share in the global LNG market to ~20%, and will benefit from low cost gas, helping it compete against LNG from the U.S. and Canada, Wood Mackenzie analysts say.

The project's equity partners include France's Total (NYSE:TOT), China's National Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:PTR) and Cnooc (NYSE:CEO), and a Japanese consortium consisting of Mitsui (OTCPK:MITSY) and state-owned JOGMEC.

