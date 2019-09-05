Copart +6% due to strong margins

Copart (CPRT +6% ) reports Q4 revenue growth of 20.8% Y/Y to $542.6M of which Service revenues were $470.4M (+20.1% Y/Y) & Vehicle sales of $72.2M (+25.3% Y/Y).

Q4 overall margins: Gross increased 277 bps to 44.7%, operating increased 552 bps to 35.5% & adj. net margin increased 342 bps to 26.3%.

The operating results for FY were adversely affected by abnormal costs of $79.7M and incurred as a result of Hurricane Harvey.

Cash & equivalents of $186.3M.

