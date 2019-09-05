Rocket Pharma launches study of gene therapy for rare immunodeficiency disorder; shares up 5%

The first patient has been dosed in an open-label Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating Rocket Pharmaceuticals' (RCKT +5.4% ) gene therapy RP-L201 in patients with severe leukocyte adhesion deficiency type 1, a rare immunodeficiency disorder caused by defects in how white blood cells (leukocytes) respond and travel to the site of a wound or infection. Affected persons are at increased risk of recurrent bacterial and fungal infections.

Target enrollment is nine pediatric subjects. The first portion will assess the safety and tolerability of RP-L201 in two patients. If no significant safety signals are observed, the second portion will commence in which overall survival will be assessed. The estimated primary completion date is November 2022.