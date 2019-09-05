Huge upside seen for Walmart from PhonePe asset

Morgan Stanley sees even more upside potential on Walmart (WMT +0.6% ) even after shares notched a new all-time high of $117.95 this morning.

The bullish thesis on Overweight-rated Walmart is centered partially on the PhonePe asset the company picked up through Flipkart to give it a play in the Indian markets for payments and financial services.

Analyst Simeon Gutman and team think payments processor PhonePe could be an "Indian Super App" for Walmart and add $20B in revenue in a bull case scenario.

"With the introduction of PhonePe (77% stake) and rolling for- ward our estimates/valuation to 2021, our Base Case for WMT increases to $125 (from $115) and our Bull Case rises to $165 (from $150)," reads the MS note.