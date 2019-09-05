REV Group slips 25% post Q3 results miss; lowers FY19 outlook

REV Group (REVG -25.9% ) reported Q3 net sales growth of 3.2% Y/Y to $617M, driven by sales growth in Fire & Emergency and Commercial.

Sales by Segments: Fire & Emergency $247.7M (+3.7% Y/Y); Commercial $203.8M (+29.3% Y/Y); and Recreation $166.7M (-15.5% Y/Y).

Q3 Gross margin declined by 175 bps to 11.6%; and operating margin declined by 226 bps to 2.6%.

Adj. EBITDA was $33.5M (-29.6% Y/Y); and margin declined by 253 bps to 5.4%.

Net cash provided by operating activities YTD was $22M, compared to cash used $56.8M a year ago.

Backlog was $1.3B (+1.9% Y/Y) as of July 31, 2019.

During the company repurchased 222,122 shares under this repurchase program at a total cost of $3M and an average price per share of $13.53.

FY19 Outlook, lowered: Revenues $2.35B to $2.45B (prior $2.4B to $2.6B); Net income $(8)M to $5M (prior $43M to $63M); Adj. EBITDA $110M to $110M (prior $150M to $170M); and Adj. net income $28M to $41M (prior $66M to $84M); Cash flow $70M to $80M (prior $110M to $130M) in net cash provided by operating activities.

