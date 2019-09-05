John Wiley -3.4% after Q1 profits miss

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.A) is 3.4% lower after missing on profits in its Q1 earnings, as strong gains in research and education were tempered by softness in education publishing and professional learning.

Revenues grew 3% overall, to nearly $424M. But GAAP EPS fell to $0.06 from $0.45 (exacerbated by a -$0.22 impact from restructuring).

Excluding foreign exchange effects, revenues grew 5% (0.5% excluding acquisitions), and EBITDA dropped 18% (to $57.5M) and EPS dropped 53% (to $0.21).

Free cash flow (less product development spending) improved to -$124.6M from a previous -$169.5M.

For fiscal 2020, it's updated guidance with the addition of zyBooks, forecasting revenue of $1.855B-$1.885B, EBITDA of $357M-$372M, free cash flow of $210M-$230M and EPS of $2.35-$2.45.

