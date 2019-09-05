BeiGene down 6% on bearish J. Capital report

Thinly traded BeiGene (BGNE -5.5% ) is down on slightly higher volume, a modest 273K shares, in apparent response to a report from J. Capital Research stating that the company may be "faking" 60% of its sales. Key points:

Company has invented over $154M in revenues since Q4 2017 when it took over sales of Celgene drugs in China.

Clinical trials for in-house candidates will not be completed by year-end so no new drugs will be on Chinese reimbursement lists.

A subsidiary with no disclosed address or operations showed $69.8M in "costs" which J. Capital believes was used to roundtrip sales.

Suspicious real estate transaction in 2018, buying a building for $38M despite having a 10-year lease on the property, appears to be a deal with a related party considering that the price was at least $10M too high.

Insiders have sold $322M of stock, including $189M by the founder.