Zscaler trades lower after Palo Alto trash talk

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) -4.8% following negative comments by competitor Palo Alto (NYSE:PANW) on its FQ4 earnings call.

Choice comments:

"We displaced Symantec and Zscaler at a Fortune 50 U.S. retailer to secure their data center and network of more than 2000 retail outlets."

"We displaced Zscaler and the Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) at a major European national healthcare provider in their digital transformation project."

"Yeah. So I think the competition is Zscaler. However, I strongly believe that the right architecture and the right products at the end of the day wins."

From Piper's Andy Nowinski: "At the Gartner Security Conference, a few months ago Zscaler was on stage at the keynote and they had a few customers on stage as well, that said, they tried your GlobalProtect cloud service, which you're now calling Prisma Access, and didn't get the performance that they were looking for. It wasn't scalable."

Disclosure: editor is long ZS