DoJ sues to stop Novelis purchase of Aleris

The U.S. Department of Justice files a lawsuit aimed at stopping aluminum producer Noveli's proposed $2.6B purchase of Aleris (OTC:ALSD) due to concerns over higher prices for aluminum sheet used to make cars.

DoJ says the deal would combine two of the four top North American producers of aluminum to make automobile bodies. and would give Novelis as much as 60% of projected domestic capacity.

Novelis, which is U.S.-based but owned by India's Hindalco Industries (OTC:HNDNF), says it remains determined to close the deal by Jan. 21, the outside date for the merger agreement.

