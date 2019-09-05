Stablecoins face gridlock, negative yield risks, JPMorgan says

Stablecoins, a fast-growing sector of cryptocurrencies that are designed to avoid the wild fluctuations of bitcoin and ethereum, could falter for two main reasons, write JPMorgan Chase analysts led by Joshua Younger.

Nasdaq FS Crypto 250 Index, up 1.9% today, fell 5.6% on Aug. 30 and 2.7% on Aug. 31; since Aug. 29, bitcoin has fallen as low as $9,344.69 and touched as high as $10,827.14.

For one thing, stablecoins like Libra being developed by Facebook are vulnerable to bottlenecks because they lack the same short-term liquidity facilities common in other payment systems; in other words, activity in the coins could outpace their payment system's capacity.

"The risk of payment system gridlock, particularly during periods of stress, could have serious macroeconomic consequences,” the analysts write.

And the negative yield of major currencies and many government securities poses another risk.

For example, Libra relies on income from collateral in a reserve account of fiat currencies, including the dollar and euro and government securities, to pay for maintaining the network and rewarding association members.

“Any system that relies on reserve-asset income to fund operational and other ongoing costs becomes unstable in a negative yield world,” said the analysts.

More than half of the world's high-quality sovereign debt is negative yielding and U.S. government securities makes up much of the rest. With global monetary easing pointing for even lower interest rates, "a fully negative yielding Libra reserve has become a plausible (some would argue likely) risk," the JPMorgan analysts said.

