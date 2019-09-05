Facebook launches Dating in U.S.; MTCH, IAC lower

With a live event, Facebook (FB +1.9% ) has launched its Dating feature across the United States.

"Finding a romantic partner is deeply personal, which is why we built Dating to be safe, inclusive and opt-in," the company says. "Safety, security and privacy are at the forefront of this product."

While the experience is centered on Facebook (and the company says data will live there and not be shared across platforms), the company says users can connect Instagram accounts to show Instagram stories on their dating profile and connect with their followers there.

As previously reported, users will be able to create a Dating profile separate from their main Facebook profile, and it will be suggested to others who have also opted in to Dating.

By default it won't match people with Facebook friends, but if two users select each other as "Secret Crushes," they'll be matched.