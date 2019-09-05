KeyBanc goes bullish on FIS, Fiserv

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) gains 1.8% and Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) rises 1.7% after KeyBanc analyst Josh Beck upgrades the two to overweight from sector weight.

He sees B2B, e-commerce, and P2P as "defining forces," accounting for about two-thirds of total payment volume growth over the next five years as business-to-consumer growth may slow.

E-commerce and B2B initiatives may boost growth at FIS.

For FISV, a "unique combination of technology assets could 'stitch' together new commerce experiences."

Note: From a quant perspective, FIS is rated Bullish and FISV is rated Neutral.