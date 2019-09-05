Mallinckrodt off lows as CEO downplays reported restructuring

Sep. 05, 2019 11:17 AM ETMallinckrodt plc (MNK)MNKBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor37 Comments
  • Mallinckrodt (MNK -41.3%) is up a modest 6% from its intraday low of $1.43 after CEO Mark Trudeau's presentation at the Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference in Boston.
  • He downplayed a recent Bloomberg report that it is considering restructuring in the face of its exposure to opioid crisis-related lawsuits, calling the report "unfortunate" since the company routinely hires advisors for a range of issues, although he added that it continues to look at all alternatives to move away from the opioid/generics business since it comprises only 10% of what the company does.
