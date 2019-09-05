Helmerich & Payne updates capex guidance, Argentina operations

Sep. 05, 2019 11:22 AM ETHelmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP)HPBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Helmerich & Payne (HP +1.5%) trims its outlook for full-year capital spending by $5M-$15M below the low end of previous guidance of $500M-$530M.
  • The company also proposes a preliminary FY 2020 capex budget of ~$300M, which includes $35M toward adding additional super-spec walking capabilities in U.S. Land and select international super-spec upgrades.
  • HP says its current U.S. Land rig count totals 206 and expects to exit Q3 at the low end of previous guidance of 193-203 rigs.
  • HP also says it is seeking to determine the effects of recent decrees by the government of Argentina that impact both the exchange rate and currency controls.
  • HP also declares a $0.71/share quarterly dividend.
