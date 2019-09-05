Altice USA launches mobile service as low as $20/month

Altice USA (ATUS +1.2% ) has launched its wireless service, and looks to be as aggressive on price as previously reported, halving the cost from rivals.

Altice Mobile is offering one plan with "unlimited everything": Data, text and talk nationwide, along with unlimited mobile hotspot use, video streaming, and international text and talk from the U.S. to more than 35 countries (and roaming in those countries as well).

It's offering its Optimum and Suddenlink customers a $20/month "price for life" that won't change, it says. Non-customers who live near its 21-state footprint (including New York City) can get in for $30/month.

As planned, that's roughly half the cost of rival plans.

Customers can bring their own phone or purchase from Altice USA (including 36-month zero-interest financing).