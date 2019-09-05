Auto names soar after trade talks set

Automobile-related stocks roar higher after the U.S. and China agree to hold high-level trade talks in Washington early next month, with some reports indicating real progress could be made.

Notable gainers include Adient (ADNT +13.6% ), Tenneco (TEN +12.4% ), American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL +10.8% ), Tata Motors (TTM +8.7% ), Delphi Technologies (DLPH +9.5% ), Dana (DAN +7.4% ), Cooper-Standard Holdings (CPS +7.7% ), Modine Manufacturing (MOD +6% ), Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT +6.6% ), Cooper Tire & Rubber (CTB +5.8% ), Autoliv (ALV +6.6% ), Nio (NIO +5.8% ), Kandi Technologies (KNDI +3.8% ), General Motors (GM +3.6% ), Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU +2.3% ), BorgWarner (BWA +6.1% ), Meritor (MTOR +6.1% ), Aptiv (APTV +4% ) and Veoneer (VNE +6.8% ).