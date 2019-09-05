Auto names soar after trade talks set

Automobile-related stocks roar higher after the U.S. and China agree to hold high-level trade talks in Washington early next month, with some reports indicating real progress could be made.
Notable gainers include Adient (ADNT +13.6%), Tenneco (TEN +12.4%), American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL +10.8%), Tata Motors (TTM +8.7%), Delphi Technologies (DLPH +9.5%), Dana (DAN +7.4%), Cooper-Standard Holdings (CPS +7.7%), Modine Manufacturing (MOD +6%), Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT +6.6%), Cooper Tire & Rubber (CTB +5.8%), Autoliv (ALV +6.6%), Nio (NIO +5.8%), Kandi Technologies (KNDI +3.8%), General Motors (GM +3.6%), Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU +2.3%), BorgWarner (BWA +6.1%), Meritor (MTOR +6.1%), Aptiv (APTV +4%) and Veoneer (VNE +6.8%).
