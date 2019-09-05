American BriVision teams up with BioLite Japan to identify new development candidates

American BriVision (OTCQB:ABVC -0.2% ) inks an exclusive global research collaboration and license agreement with BioLite Japan aimed at identifying early-stage opportunities in drug development, digital health and medical device technology.

Under the terms of the partnership, BioLite Japan will identify the candidates, manage in-licensing and conduct preclinical research as needed. It will then transfer the rights to the candidates to ABVC for further development, regulatory filings and commercialization in exchange for milestone payments and royalties on net sales.

Specific financial terms are not disclosed.