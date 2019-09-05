More on Alimentation Couche-Tard Q1 results

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCPK:ANCUF +0.7% ) reports Q1 revenue decrease of 4.3% Y/Y to $14.16B.

Total merchandise and service revenues of $3.6B (+1.6% Y/Y), Same-store merchandise revenues increased by 2.5% in the U.S., 0.7% in Europe and by 0.3% in Canada.

Merchandise and service gross margin increased 50 bps in the U.S. to 34%, declined 90 bps in Europe at 41.5% and, in Canada, it declined 160 bps to 32.9%.

Same-store road transportation fuel volumes increased by 0.6% in the U.S. and by 0.4% in Canada, while it decreased by 1.6% in Europe.

Adjusted leverage ratio continued to improve and reached 2.03:1 partly driven by debt repayment of $150M.

Road transportation fuel gross margin increased by 4.16¢ per gallon in the U.S. to 26.86¢ per gallon, while it decreased by US 0.77¢ per liter in Europe to US 8.44¢ per liter, and by CA 1.51¢ per liter in Canada to CA 7.40¢ per liter.

Return on capital employed at 13.2%, up 60 bps , driven by higher earnings before interests and taxes.

Approval of a 2-for-1 split of all the Corporation's issued and outstanding Class "A" and Class "B" shares on record as at September 20, 2019.

Previously: Alimentation Couche-Tard EPS beats by $0.02, misses on revenue (Sep. 04 2019)