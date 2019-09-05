Donaldson up 8% post Q4 results beats; provides FY20 guidance

Donaldson (DCI +8.1% ) reported Q4 sales of $726.9M (+0.3% Y/Y), and an increase of 2.3% Y/Y on constant currency basis.

Sales by Segments: Engine Products $486.8M (-1.1% Y/Y) and Industrial Products $240.2 (+3.3% Y/Y).

Sales percent change by geography: US/Canada +0.9% Y/Y; EMEA +3.2% Y/Y; APAC -4% Y/Y and LATAM -0.8% Y/Y

Q4 Gross margin declined by 134 bps to 33.5%; and operating margin declined by 57 bps to 14.4%.

EBITDA was $125.3M (-2.4% Y/Y); and margin declined by 50 bps to 17.2%.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $122.5M, compared to $104.2M a year ago. Free cash flow of $84.5M.

During the quarter company repurchased 500k shares of its common stock at an average price of $49.45 for a total investment of $24.7M.

FY20 Outlook: GAAP EPS $2.21 to $2.37; Adj. EPS $2.05 to $2.21; Sales decline between 2% to 4%; operating margin 13.9% to 14.5%; Capex $110M to $130M; and expects to repurchase ~2% of its outstanding shares.

