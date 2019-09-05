Fed likely to cut by 25 bps after weighing diverse opinions - WSJ

As the Fed meets 12 days from now, Fed chief Jerome Powell will be weighing diverse opinions within the central bank's own policy-setting committee, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing interviews and public statements from its officials.

The idea of a half-point cut to offset a potential slowdown hasn't gained much support, the WSJ says.

In an interview on Wednesday, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard made the case for such a cut. With markets pricing in one 25-basis point cut in September and another in late October, Bullard sees little reason to wait if they agree with investor's outlook for slowing growth. "Why not just align that now?" he asked.

But Dallas Fed head Robert Kaplan, who said in an August interview that the central bank's policy stance might be too tight, warned that a half-point cut may be overreacting.

The fast-changing trade situation makes the timing difficult.

“When you have this amount of uncertainty and this frequency of changes, my reaction as a business person is not to speed up—it’s actually a little bit to slow down the cadence of it and maybe take a little bit more time,” Kaplan said.

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari agrees. "Monetary policy is a poor tool to undo the harm of trade war," he said, adding that officials need to be ready to use that tool anyway.