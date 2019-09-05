Exxon agrees to sell Norway oil and gas assets for $4B - Reuters

Exxon Mobil (XOM +1.5% ) has reached a deal to sell its Norwegian oil and gas assets for as much as $4B, a move that would its exit from production in a country where it has operated for more than a century, Reuters reports.

XOM has held talks in recent weeks with several interested parties including Equinor (NYSE:EQNR), Aker BP (NYSE:BP), DNO (OTCPK:DTNOF) and Lundin Petroleum (OTCPK:LNDNF), according to the report.

XOM said in June it was looking to sell its Norwegian upstream portfolio, which includes minority stakes in more than 20 other fields, operated by Equinor and Royal Dutch Shell.